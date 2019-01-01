Channing Tatum seeking holiday custody schedule

Actor Channing Tatum is requesting a formal holiday schedule is put in place with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan regarding the custody of their six-year-old daughter.

The Step Up co-stars officially regained their legal single status when a judge signed off on their divorce decree last week (19Nov19), but the former couple is still working out the details of its property settlement and custody agreement for its only child, Everly, and now Tatum has asked for help in splitting up certain holidays.

In paperwork obtained by TMZ, the Magic Mike hunk is seeking to set up co-parenting ground rules, so both he and his ex have equal time with Everly during special dates, like Thanksgiving, Halloween, Father's Day, Mother's Day, and the kid's birthday.

He is also requesting they both have regular and consistent video calls with their little girl when she is with the other parent as both actors lead busy lives.

"Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly," he states in the court filing.

In addition, he is asking for a co-parenting counsellor to aid in the process to avoid clashing directly with Dewan, and wants approval to take the tot out of school for up to five days a year for "once in a lifetime opportunities" relating to their work, which affords both stars the ability to share "unique" experiences with their daughter.

A ruling has yet to be made.

Tatum and Dewan separated in April, 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

The exes have each moved on to new relationships - Tatum has been dating British pop star Jessie J for just over a year, while Dewan is now pregnant with actor Steve Kazee's baby.