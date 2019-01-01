Jameela Jamil 'almost died' trying to keep up with Ted Danson

Jameela Jamil almost lost her life while trying to keep up with energetic The Good Place co-star Ted Danson.

The 33 year old couldn't keep pace with the Cheers star on set and admits working with him often left her exhausted.

"A doctor once told me I’m clinically weak, which isn’t a condition, it’s just sad," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (25Nov19). "Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me - and he’s 40 years older than me. I started trying to jog because of him, and the first time I tried, I almost died!"

Jamil explains she ran into a beehive hanging from a tree and then into traffic, trying to escape the bees.

"That is my natural instinct, to run into six lanes of traffic," she explains. "I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I’ve just started filming The Good Place, by the way. But the car’s, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down."

Jamil's nightmare ended as she ran towards a nearby bar.

She added, "There are people standing outside smoking, and I think to myself - and it’s terrible when you’re in a moment of emergency to realise what an awful person you are - but I looked at those people smoking and I was like, 'You already don’t care about your lives, so I’m gonna run at you with these bees!'"