The Two Popes tops AARP awards nominations

The Two Popes has topped the nominations list for the 2019 American Association of Retired Persons' Movies for Grownups Awards.
The drama, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Popes Benedict XVI and Francis, has landed seven nominations, including top film, while the veterans have both been honoured with acting nods, and director Fernando Meirelles and screenwriter Anthony McCarten have each landed mentions, too.
The Two Popes will go up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, and The Irishman for the top film prize, while The Irishman's Robert De Niro will compete with Pryce for the Best Actor award, and Al Pacino will fight over Best Supporting Actor with Hopkins, among others.
De Niro and Pacino's gangster thriller scored six nominations, as did Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, while Little Women snagged five.
Tony Danza will host the awards at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in California on 11 January, when Annette Bening will be honoured for her career achievements.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best Movie for Grownups:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Farewell
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Best Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Best Supporting Actor:
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Director:
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Readers' Choice:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Downton Abbey
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Best Ensemble:
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Knives Out
Little Women
Best Intergenerational Movie:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Little Women
Parasite
?The Etruscan Smile
The Farewell
Best Buddy Picture:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Ford v Ferrari
Just Mercy
The Lighthouse
The Two Popes
Best Screenwriter:
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Time Capsule:
Harriet
Judy
Little Women
Motherless Brooklyn
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Documentary:
Apollo 11
Ask Dr. Ruth
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
The Apollo
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Best Foreign-Language Film:
An Unexpected Love (Argentina)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
The Farewell (U.S.)
The Unorthodox (Israel)