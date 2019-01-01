The Two Popes tops AARP awards nominations

The Two Popes has topped the nominations list for the 2019 American Association of Retired Persons' Movies for Grownups Awards.

The drama, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Popes Benedict XVI and Francis, has landed seven nominations, including top film, while the veterans have both been honoured with acting nods, and director Fernando Meirelles and screenwriter Anthony McCarten have each landed mentions, too.

The Two Popes will go up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, and The Irishman for the top film prize, while The Irishman's Robert De Niro will compete with Pryce for the Best Actor award, and Al Pacino will fight over Best Supporting Actor with Hopkins, among others.

De Niro and Pacino's gangster thriller scored six nominations, as did Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, while Little Women snagged five.

Tony Danza will host the awards at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in California on 11 January, when Annette Bening will be honoured for her career achievements.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Movie for Grownups:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bombshell

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Farewell

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)

Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)

Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Robert De Niro (The Irishman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Best Supporting Actor:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Director:

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Readers' Choice:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bombshell

Downton Abbey

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Best Ensemble:

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Knives Out

Little Women

Best Intergenerational Movie:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Little Women

Parasite

?The Etruscan Smile

The Farewell

Best Buddy Picture:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Ford v Ferrari

Just Mercy

The Lighthouse

The Two Popes

Best Screenwriter:

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Time Capsule:

Harriet

Judy

Little Women

Motherless Brooklyn

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary:

Apollo 11

Ask Dr. Ruth

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

The Apollo

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Best Foreign-Language Film:

An Unexpected Love (Argentina)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

The Farewell (U.S.)

The Unorthodox (Israel)