Jennifer Lopez feels a responsibility to always be her 'best self'

Jennifer Lopez tries to always be her "best self" because she doesn't ever want to let fans down.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker sat down for a joint interview with several other powerhouse actresses for the Los Angeles Times, where she was asked by Bombshell star Charlize Theron how she navigates life in the spotlight.

"I feel like there is a responsibility when you're a public person. You can't get around it. I know we all want to be like, 'Just want to be me' and I just want to do this and I just want to do that," Jennifer shared. "And I don't care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say.

"So it's just about being your best self. And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am."

While Charlize confessed she sometimes struggles to put on a public front, the On The Floor hitmaker continued: "I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility and that maybe that person is never gonna meet me again."

"It's not that I don't have bad days," the 50-year-old added. "I'm a human being."