Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver pay tribute to late celebrity chef Gary Rhodes

Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver have paid tribute to British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes following his tragic death on Tuesday.

Rhodes, who was known for his famously spiky hair, was just 59 when he passed away in Dubai on Tuesday "with his beloved wife Jennie by his side", according to a statement from his family. The cause of his death is as yet unknown.

"The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE," the statement continued. "The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Following news of Rhodes' death, Ramsay took to Twitter to pay tribute to his peer, writing: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You'll be missed."

Meanwhile, Jamie Oliver shared his tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of Rhodes and writing: "Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heart felt sympathies to his wife, kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts ..... Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef."

Chefs James Martin and Ainsley Harriott also paid tribute to Rhodes in moving posts on social media.

Rhodes trained at Thanet Technical College in Kent, England, where he grew up, and got his first professional job at the Amsterdam Hilton. He opened his first restaurant in 1997 and also found fame on the small screen, fronting TV shows such as Masterchef USA, Hell's Kitchen and his own series Rhodes Around Britain.

He's survived by his wife Jennie and their two children, Samuel and George.