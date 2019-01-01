Colin Trevorrow donates The Rise of Skywalker profits to charity

Colin Trevorrow is donating the profits from his work on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to charity to honour the franchise's creator George Lucas.

The 43-year-old departed as director of the latest Star Wars film in September 2017, with J.J. Abrams returning to take charge of the blockbuster after helming The Force Awakens in 2015.

Trevorrow, who worked on the third instalment of the trilogy for two years before being replaced, had earned a "Story By" credit on the film, and has decided to give away his residual cheques to a charity in Berkshire, England.

"Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things," the director said in a statement. "He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can't think of a more fitting way to honor George's legacy."

Confirming the donation, Fiona Devine, the CEO and founder of the hospice, gushed, "The force is strong with us. We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us."

"This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us," she added. "We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. "We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity."

Trevorrow is currently working on Jurassic World 3.