Elizabeth Banks to direct and star in Invisible Woman

Elizabeth Banks has signed on to direct and star in Invisible Woman.

The actress and moviemaker is following up Charlie's Angels, her recent directorial effort, by directing, starring and producing Invisible Woman, which is based on her own original pitch to executives at Universal Pictures, according to Deadline.

Banks will produce alongside her husband Max Handelman for their Brownstone Productions banner from a script written by The Girl on the Train's Erin Cressida Wilson. She will also reportedly play the character who turns invisible.

The project is completely different and separate from the upcoming psychological horror The Invisible Man, which stars Elisabeth Moss as a widow of an abusive husband who fears he might still be around. That film, directed by Leigh Whannell, is set for release in February.

Universal was known for its monster movies between the 1920s and 1950s, with films such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Studio executives hoped to reboot these films and create a shared universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they abandoned that idea after 2017's The Mummy was a box office failure. They subsequently decided to focus on individual, original monster stories that have less connection between films.

As such, Last Christmas' Paul Feig is writing and directing a monster movie titled Dark Army from his own pitch and Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher is helming Renfield, a new take on Dracula's henchman.

Banks made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and followed it up with the recent Charlie's Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. She is also attached to direct TV movie The Greater Good.