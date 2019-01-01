Tom Hiddleston left red-faced as Jimmy Fallon airs Thor audition tape

Tom Hiddleston was taken by surprise when U.S. late night host Jimmy Fallon aired his original Thor audition tape.

The 38-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, when he revealed he auditioned for the role of the God of Thunder after Marvel put out a casting call for "less well-established actors... over six foot (with) blonde hair".

He later landed the role of Thor's enemy, Loki, in the 2011 flick, and Jimmy told the star that Marvel Studios had sent the show a copy of his audition tape to the show - as he covered his face as the host introduced the clip.

The footage shows the leading man donning blonde hair as he wields a replicated version of Thor's hammer while performing the superhero's lines.

"I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor," Tom said after the clip was played, referring to Chris Hemsworth, who ultimately landed the role.

The actor will also front the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, of which he gushed: "It is amazing. I never expected it.

"You know, I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning or a movie, you know? An interesting part. An interesting movie," he continued. "I didn't expect to be cast at all, so I've got my own show!"

Production on Loki begins next year.