NEWS John Boyega has admitted it was his 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' script that ended up on eBay Newsdesk Share with :







John Boyega has admitted it was his 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' script that ended up on eBay - after he left it under his bed.



The 27-year-old star - who plays Finn in the sci-fi film franchise - accidentally forgot to pick up the top secret information on the day he moved house, and it wound up being put up for sale on the online auction website.

Confessing all, John said: "It was me! Let me tell you how this went down.



"It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed.



"I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I'll take it and then move.' "



John claims a cleaner put the script up for sale after discovering it under his bed, but admitted they "didn't know the true value" of what they found.



He said: "But then my boys came over, and we started partying a little bit, and then the script just stayed there. And then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds the script, and puts it on eBay for like [$84]. So the person didn't know the true value."



He joked: "I actually thought this is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it.

"Maybe I'm onto something."



The 'Attack the Block' star admitted he was inundated with phone calls from 'Star Wars' officials after losing his script.



Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he added: "Oh it was scary man, I got calls from every official, even Mickey Mouse called me like, 'What did you do?'



"It's not good though, man. But it all worked out."



But Disney officials managed to get the script back before it was sold to ensure the film's spoilers were kept a secret.



J.J. Abrams recently admitted security is so tight over the scripts that 'Star Wars' bosses print them on "crazy uncopyable paper".



He said: "The security is insane, the company were nervous about anything getting out. So they had only a handful of scripts and they were printed on crazy uncopyable paper."