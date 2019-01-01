NEWS Jenna Dewan 'stunned' by Channing Tatum's request for a judge to draw up a holiday custody schedule for their daughter Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Magic Mike' actor finalised his divorce from the brunette beauty last week but a few days ago, he submitted paperwork asking for a number of decisions to be made about the care of six-year-old Everly, including monthly meetings with a counsellor to draw up the schedule, arrangements for travelling with her in the US without consent from the other parent, the use of a website to document information on her health, safety, welfare and education and confirmation that the youngster can be FaceTimed every day by the person she isn't currently in the care of.



However, according to TMZ, Jenna - who is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - had already signed off on the holiday schedule and there were times when she had been working and asked to change the plans but Channing refused.



Sources close to the 39-year-old star argued the 'World of Dance' host had agreed to some of the schedule but not all of it.



There are also said to be issues over child support payments with Jenna's pals claiming her ex-husband isn't contributing, while sources on Channing's side insisted there is a "very specific" joint account with shared funds that cover Everly's expenses.



The 38-year-old actress has reportedly claimed that the '21 Jump Street' actor doesn't allow her to FaceTime Everly while she's in his care and he never calls the little girl when she's with Jenna.



However, sources close to Channing said Jenna is too difficult for him to deal with so he makes contact via Everly's nanny.



A spokesperson for the actress insisted she just wants to put her daughter first.



The representative said: "Jenna's priority has always been, and continues to be, her daughter's well-being."



Channing - who is now dating Jessie J - split from Jenna in April 2018.