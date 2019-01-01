Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian front festive Facebook Portal ads

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian are playing up their friendship for a new holiday advertising campaign for Facebook's Portal devices.

The superstars are featured hanging out in colourful face masks as they video call one another using the Portal smart screen to discuss "top secret" plans for a festive get-together.

"Kim, I love that the Portal lets us have time together," J.Lo says in the commercial, as Kim responds, "I know, right, I have so many amazing ideas for the holiday party."

The pals' virtual girl time is then interrupted as Jennifer's fiance, retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, walks into the room - wearing matching plaid pyjamas and a pink face mask - and crashes the chat, much to the ladies' annoyance.

The trio shared the ad on their social media pages on Wednesday, with California-based Kim gushing about how the device helps her stay connected to J.Lo, who splits her time between New York and Miami, Florida.

"With @portalfromfacebook smart video calling, living across the country doesn’t stop me from feeling like I’m with @jlo in the same room. #FeelThere #portalpartner," she captioned the footage.

Meanwhile, both Jennifer and Alex poked fun at the sportsman's presence in the promo.

"I promise Alex has his own friends to smart video call with on @PortalfromFacebook. Really," the singer/actress wrote alongside her post, as her future husband quipped, "Needed all the help I could get for my @portalfromfacebook smart video call with Jennifer and @kimkardashian so I put on a beauty mask."

Facebook chiefs launched the Portal smart displays last year.