Melissa Benoist praised by friends after coming forward as domestic violence survivor

Melissa Benoist has been praised by her famous friends after bravely coming forward as a survivor of domestic violence.

The Supergirl star went public with her emotional tale in a 14-minute video, in which she detailed her experience with her abuser, recalling: "The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across the pavement, head butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked."

The final straw came when her former boyfriend threw an iPhone at her face and caused a permanent vision issue, leading to Melissa finally walking away from the relationship.

Following her brave admission, the actress's pals took to social media to praise her for being so open about the terrifying situation.

Her Supergirl co-star Jeremy Jordan commented on her video, writing: "I love you, friend. I can't wait to teach my daughter to be brave like auntie Melissa."

Chyler Leigh, who also stars with Melissa in U.S. TV show, added: "I love you with all my heart, Mel. You've got my love, support, and utmost respect."

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler commented, "i adore you, melissa benoist. you are strong and beautiful and loved (sic)", while Grimm's Elizabeth Tulloch tweeted, "Very proud of & impressed by @MelissaBenoist for sharing something so indescribably painful & personal in order to maybe help someone else who's suffering from IPV (Intimate Partner Violence). Pls watch her video/share it."

Melissa is now happily married to her Supergirl co-star Chris Wood.