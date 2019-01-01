Gabrielle Union's husband fiercely supports her after talent show axe

Gabrielle Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, has confirmed reports the actress was "fired" as a judge on TV show America's Got Talent for complaining about the "toxic culture".

Sources have claimed Gabrielle made multiple complaints to TV bosses about aspects of the show she disliked. These included guest judge Jay Leno allegedly making a racially insensitive joke, and a white contestant donning dark make-up to look like Beyonce.

Retired basketball superstar Wade has praised his wife for standing up for what she believes in, insisting that is why she was axed after just one season.

"Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Over this past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show.

"So when i got the news that my wife was being fired - my first question was obviously why!? Iam (sic) still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture."

Responding to the fallout from the news that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough will not be returning to the show, NBC bosses have released a statement insisting that neither of the women was dropped because of complaints they may have shared with producers.

"America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show," the statement reads. "The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."