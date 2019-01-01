Katherine Langford: 'Cutting my scenes from Avengers: Endgame made sense'

Katherine Langford has no issue with her scenes in Avengers: Endgame ending up on the cutting room floor because she can still treasure the memory of working with Robert Downey Jr..

The 13 Reasons Why star was recruited to portray Iron Man/Tony Stark's grown-up daughter Morgan in the 2019 movie, but when the film hit theatres in April, she was nowhere to be seen.

Opening up about being cut from the highest-grossing film of all time, the Australian actress said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the decision made sense and doesn't take away from her "amazing" experience on set.

"I'm such a huge fan of the Marvel films and the Russo brothers so when Marvel reached out to me to play Iron Man's daughter that was such an honour," she said. "Ultimately it didn't make it into the film and creatively that makes sense and that's totally fine. I was just content with having the memory in my head. To play with Robert Downey Jr on the last scene he was Iron Man, on the last day that he was Iron Man, that was just amazing... He was amazing, it's the biggest franchise in the world and it was the biggest set I'd ever walked on to. He was just so cool and so elegant."

The 23-year-old is thrilled that Disney bosses put their deleted scene on the Disney+ streaming service because fans demanded to see it.

"That's what I was told, it was out because people wanted to see it," Katherine added. "Which is just really cool."

Avengers: Endgame director Joe and Anthony Russo previously explained that the scene, in which Tony and a now-teenage Morgan briefly reconnect in the Soul World after he dies, got cut because test audiences found it too confusing and "we didn't feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter."