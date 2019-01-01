John Boyega takes responsibility for leaked Star Wars script

John Boyega has confessed he is the one to blame for a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script ending up on eBay.

J.J. Abrams, who directed the upcoming final instalment of the sci-fi saga, told Good Morning America on Monday that Disney chiefs had to act quickly to stop eBay bosses auctioning off a top secret script after one of the movie's stars carelessly left it lying under his bed.

The filmmaker explained a cleaner picked up the hot property and passed it to a Star Wars fan, who tried to sell it on eBay.

Boyega's co-star, Daisy Ridley, hinted he was the culprit during an interview on the breakfast show on Tuesday, and now the actor has finally come clean.

"Alright guys, it was me," Boyega confessed on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "Let me tell you how this all went down. What had happened was... I was moving apartments and I left the script under my bed. I was like, 'I'm gonna leave it under my bed, and when I wake up in the morning, I'll take it and then move'.

"My boys came over and we started to party a little bit and then the script just stayed there. A few weeks after, this cleaner comes in and puts it on eBay for, like, £65 - the person didn't know the true value."

He joked, "I actually thought, 'This is a great opportunity for fans to read the movie before they see it. Maybe I'm onto something!'"

But Disney bosses didn't find the drama particularly amusing, with him adding, "I got calls from every official. Even Mickey Mouse called me: 'What did you do?'"

After his appearance on GMA, Boyega told TMZ that Abrams was really upset when he found out about the "accident", but the actor had a cheeky message for his director: "Get over it!"