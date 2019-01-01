NEWS Mark Ruffalo confirms meeting with Kevin Feige over possible Hulk movies Newsdesk Share with :







Mark Ruffalo has confirmed he is meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige over the possibility of creating a Hulk spin-off movie.



The three-time Oscar nominee has played scientist Dr. Bruce Banner and his green alter ego since the 2012 superhero blockbuster, The Avengers.



Despite starring in all four of the blockbuster movies alongside a stellar cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, and a comedic appearance in Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth, the Hulk has yet to get his own standalone movie with Ruffalo as leading man.



However, the 52-year-old has teased an upcoming meeting with the Marvel Studios boss to discuss the future of the beloved green hero.



"Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, 'Yeah, I think there's still some stories to tell,'" he said during a recent panel at Tokyo Comic-Con.



"And (Feige) said, 'Well why don't you come in and tell me about them and we'll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?' Hulk vs. Wolverine. I'd like to see that," Ruffalo added, to wild applause from the audience.



At San Diego Comic-Con, Feige hinted at the introduction of the Fantastic Four and Professor Xavier's mutants, the X-Men, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of Fox. Fans have since speculated that a younger actor could be brought in to replace Hugh Jackman, who retired from playing Wolverine following 2017's Logan, after 17 years of playing the metal-clawed superhero.



The last standalone Hulk film was Marvel's The Incredible Hulk back in 2008, which starred Edward Norton as Dr. Bruce Banner, alongside Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, and William Hurt.