Vanessa Hudgens wants to work with Woody Allen

Vanessa Hudgens is open to working with controversial filmmaker Woody Allen.

Several actors and actresses have expressed regret about working with the Annie Hall director after his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow publicly repeated allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a child in the '90s, claims Allen has repeatedly denied.

Allen's last film, A Rainy Day in New York, was shelved, a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios was scrapped, and most big-name actors will no longer work with him as a consequence of the allegations.

However, the controversy has not put off the High School Musical star, who has cited him as one of the top directors she'd like to work with, alongside the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

"I love Woody Allen films. Vicky Christina Barcelona is one of my favourite movies," she told the Los Angeles Times.

When asked about the allegations of sexual abuse against the Midnight in Paris director, Vanessa added: "I don't know him. I've never met him. I only know what I've heard. And the fact is, I love his films and I love the romantic worlds that are created within (them)."

Her comments sparked backlash on social media, with one user writing, "Who knew Vanessa Hudgens would disappoint everyone by wanting to work with Woody Allen before 2019 ended?" and another posting, "Vanessa hudgens supporting woody allen..... i don’t think i’ve ever felt this BETRAYED (sic)."

A third asked, "What on God’s earth possessed vanessa hudgens to kiss woody allen’s a*s like that (sic)?"

Hudgens, who is yet to respond to the comments, gave the interview to promote her new festive movie The Knight Before Christmas, which is now streaming on Netflix.