NEWS Nicole Scherzinger 'devastated' over Cats movie snub Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Scherzinger was left devastated when the casting director for Cats refused to see her audition, despite a successful turn in the stage musical.



The Pussycat Dolls singer was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Grizabella in the West End revival of the show in 2014, and was due to take on the role on Broadway before pulling out.



In a new interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, Scherzinger admitted she would have loved to have been involved in Tom Hooper's upcoming live-action movie adaptation, but the casting director refused to see her audition.



"That really upset me, I won't lie about that. I was devastated," she said. "I just wanted to be given a fair opportunity - then you can turn me down. Turn me down to my face, at least, and they didn't."



The singer famously fell out with Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2016 after she pulled out of the Broadway transfer of the stage show just before rehearsals were due to begin so she could return to judge The X Factor U.K singing competition.



However, in the new interview, Scherzinger insisted the theatre mogul and his wife Madeleine are "like family" to her in London, with Madeleine even comforting her over the phone about the Cats movie snub.



Jennifer Hudson will take on the part of Grizabella in the film, which also features Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, and James Corden.



Nicole will be keeping busy though, as she's reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls for a comeback performance on The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday - before they head off on a tour of the U.K. and Ireland together next year.



The comeback jaunt gets underway in Dublin, Ireland on 5 April and will wrap up with a show at London's The O2 on 17 April.