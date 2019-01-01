Jennifer Garner overwhelmed by surprise call from idol Julie Andrews

Jennifer Garner's dreams came true when she received a surprise phone call from her idol Julie Andrews - courtesy of her pal Katie Couric.

The 47-year-old actress shared a hilarious collage of pictures of herself taking the call, with the 12-snap story showing her varying range of emotions. Going from shock to delight, the final image shows an overwhelmed Jennifer slumped on the floor after sliding off the couch in her excitement.

Captioning the collage on her Instagram page, Jennifer wrote: "@katiecouric asked #JulieAndrews to call me. It was a surprise. I'm sure you'll be shocked to learn this, but I love her. #NextQuestionwithKatieCouric with Dame Andrews is out tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving to all of us. #zerochill #thankyoukatie."

Commenting on Jennifer's post, Busy Philipps wrote, "Love @katiecouric , Julie Andrews and YOU", while Abigail Spencer added, "This is incredible."

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Life in Pieces star Giselle Eisenberg adorably commented: "Just so you know .... this is what my Mom looked like when YOU called her."