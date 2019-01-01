Alisha Wainwright's dad comes to her defence amid Justin Timberlake scandal

Alisha Wainwright's father has come to her defence after the actress sparked controversy when she was seen holding hands with her married co-star Justin Timberlake on a night out.

The 30-year-old actress hit headlines with her cosy display with Justin, who shares a four-year-old son with wife Jessica Biel, during an evening out together in New Orleans on a break from filming their new movie Palmer.

As well as holding hands with the singer-turned-actor, Alisha was pictured with her hand on his knee, while he was seen placing his hand on her hip.

But following the scandal, Alisha's dad Jeff told Daily Mail Online that he believes the actress' relationship with Justin is solely professional.

"She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together," he said. "I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes."

Calling his daughter a "free spirit", Jeff added: "I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that. She is a young lady, 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do. She has always been a big traveller and open-minded.

"Even if there is something (going on) I would not know. When you are in show business, you separate family from the business. When you are at home with your family, you talk about other things. You don't talk about this crazy stuff."

Justin, Jessica and Alisha have all remained noticeably silent about the pictures, but sources close to the couple have said they are going to do their best to move on from the scandal. Stepping out on Monday, after the images were published, Jessica sported a wide smile and her wedding ring as she grabbed a smoothie.