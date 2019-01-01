NEWS Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump over political trolls Newsdesk Share with :







Chelsea Clinton has spoken out against the hate directed towards U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, 13-year-old Barron, insisting she takes it "very personally".



The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton spoke with British chat show host Graham Norton, where Chelsea addressed the ridicule she received as a child, aged 12, when her father was elected into the White House.



"I don't think it was possible to protect me from it. Partly, because at school people would repeat what they'd heard, and partly because I was seeing both conservative and liberal TV shows making fun of me. It was a bit disorientating," she confessed on The Graham Norton Show. "Thankfully, I knew it was absolutely bonkers that adults were making fun of me and I was thankful to my mom who told me it was not about me, it was all about them."



Hillary, joining her daughter on the show, added: "It was so bizarre. There were plenty of reasons to criticise Bill and me - that's totally fair game, but why pick on a child? It hurt me a lot, but it also bewildered me. You expect to be battered bruised a little by what people say, but I think everybody's kids should be totally off limits."



While the author confessed the experience made her stronger and more resilient, she admitted she took similar attacks on Malia and Sasha Obama, daughters President Barrack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and even Barron Trump to heart too.



"I disagree with President Trump on everything, but I will stand on the barricade to defend his son's right to privacy and his son's right to have the childhood every kid deserves no matter what their address," she said.



Among the criticism of Barron, actor Peter Fonda came under fire for suggesting he should be taken away from his mum, First Lady Melania, so they can experience the trauma many of the illegal immigrants are going through in the U.S., while Rosie O'Donnell was forced to apologise for suggesting he suffered with autism.