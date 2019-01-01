NEWS Duchess Meghan has been described as a 'person of profound humanity' Newsdesk Share with :







The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has spoken out in support of the Duchess of Sussex and praised her for being a "remarkable person".



Speaking out about the "totally undeserved" criticism the Duchess has received, he said: "She's a person of profound humanity and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being, and I think she's a remarkable person."



And the Archbishop - who conducted the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex' wedding - has spoke about the "sheer sense of duty and commitment" they have.



Speaking about the pressure the royal family face, he told Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live: "One of the things I'm most aware of is their sheer sense of duty and commitment, which means they know this is a life sentence. Even if they decided that they withdraw from public life and never take any public money and disappear, they'd still be pursued because they'd be the ex-royal. It is genuinely a life sentence without any let-up. I'm so admiring of the way they behave."



Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want "people to love her" but just wants them "to be able to hear her".



Her friend Bryony Gordon shared: " If I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower. She lives in the solution, not the problem. She told me that she didn't want people to love her - she just wanted them to be able to hear her. I have found that this is what the Duchess of Sussex stands for: using her voice to help give one to people less privileged than her."