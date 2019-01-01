NEWS Hilary Duff has admitted she feels 'pressure' about the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old actress is returning to the titular role that made her famous in the Disney+ series - which will see her alter ego as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City - and she admitted there's a lot to think about with the "familiarity" of the character and how she needs to be shaped.



She said: "It's really hard to put words to it because there's a familiarity there, and then there's also the pressure of who she is now and what has changed and what is still the same. When I was younger, I don't think I was putting a lot of effort into creating a role that was Lizzie McGuire. I think Lizzie McGuire was who I was at that time. I'm trying to use a little piece of that [now]. Also, I think she has a little more confidence than Lizzie McGuire did when she was 12. She's made a pretty cool life for herself. It's been fun."



Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 to 2004 - hopes the show will feel both fresh and nostalgic.



She told Elle.com: "Everyone knows the family's coming back. I filmed with them all this week, and it's a trip, it's crazy.



"We want the show to be able to stand alone and not be just a full extension of the one that was almost over 15 years ago. We want it to feel fresh but also serve up some nostalgia."



And the actress - who has son Luca, seven, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, 13 months, with fiance Matthew Koma - is delighted with the response to the reboot.



Asked the most surprising aspect about revisiting the character, she said: "The excitement, honestly. It sounds so cheesy to say, but it really warms my heart. This character has meant so much to so many people. I've known that throughout the years, people constantly coming up to me like, 'Oh my God, you were my childhood', and 'You were my best friend.' She really was a key element to kids in their preteen years, and those are very special, scary times."