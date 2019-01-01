Jillian Bell apologises to Elijah Wood for drunken encounter

Jillian Bell has apologised to Elijah Wood for giving him attitude when the pair first met.

The Brittany Runs A Marathon star sat down for an interview on U.S. late show A Little Late with Lilly Singh when she recalled the awkward encounter and admitted to being embarrassed over her "drunken" behaviour.

"I was leaving a bar, and I had participated in activities that go along with going to a bar... I was a little too drunk," Jillian shared. "And I was walking to a theatre to see a show, and my sister was with me, and she goes, 'I think that's Elijah Wood driving by.'

"And I go, 'I don't know about that,' and went, 'Hey Elijah' (with an attitude)."

She added of The Lord of the Rings actor: "His window was cracked (open) and he pulled over and waved... and he was so sweet."

As the star blushed over her antics, Lilly gave her the opportunity for her to apologise to Elijah and rectify the situation.

"Elijah, if you're watching this right now, I want to say sincerely from the bottom of my heart, that I'm sorry. Really sorry," Jillian said to the cameras.