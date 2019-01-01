Hilary Duff sings son to sleep with her own songs

Hilary Duff sings her son Luca one of her own songs to help him get to sleep.

The 32-year-old Younger actress spoke with Elle U.S. magazine and reflected on her favourite songs from her career. And after name-checking tunes like Metamorphosis and Breathe In. Breathe Out., she confessed the one she can't get out of her head is her seven-year-old son's favourite to fall asleep to.

"I love this song called Shine," she said. "It wasn't a single or anything, but I've noticed that I've been singing it to Luca a lot at night when he's going to bed. It's such a sweet song and I remember loving to perform that live. It was on my self-titled record."

When asked about future music plans, however, Hilary insisted there's nothing in the works at present, adding: "I feel so bad for (being) like, 'No, I'm not doing anything right now'.

"I feel like I'm going to have a music career forever and who knows how successful it'll be or what kind of turns it's going to take. Music is such an important part of my life and has always been a big outlet for me."

She concluded: "I don't want to say never, but there's nothing in the works right now."

The star is currently hard at work on the Disney+ reboot of her hit series Lizzie McGuire, which is filming now.