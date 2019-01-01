NEWS Ellen Pompeo attacks NBC network bosses over Gabrielle Union drama Newsdesk Share with :







Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has offered her support to Gabrielle Union following reports she was fired from TV hit America's Got Talent for voicing her concerns about the "toxic culture" on the NBC show.



Union has been told she won't be back as a judge on the show and her husband Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Wednesday (27Nov19) to suggest she was axed for taking a stand against the alleged criticism of her physical appearance and racist jokes.



And now Pompeo, one of the world's highest-paid TV stars, has taken issue with Union's departure, stating: "It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like (disgraced Today show anchor) Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it... has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage."



Pompeo adds: "this is a teaching moment... It’s important... white girls I’m talking to you... whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not... that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue... because it is.



"Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay... Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this. Our work continues @itsgabrielleu."



Ellen ended her Thanksgiving Day (28Nov19) message by writing: "Oh and Happy Thanksgiving Thankful for all the women out there who refuse to put up with bulls**t."



Ariana Grande has also offered up her support, tweeting: "Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu," while Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sophia Bush, Patricia Arquette, and Piper Perabo have also posted support for Union.