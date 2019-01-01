NEWS E.T. and Elliott reunite for sweet Christmas commercial Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Henry Thomas and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial have reteamed for a sweet new Christmas commercial for Comcast Xfinity.



Thomas, who was a child star when he played Elliott in the hit 1982 Steven Spielberg film, is a grown-up with a family of his own in the new ad, during which his character's kids encounter the beloved alien, who returns to earth to hang out with his old pal.



In the new commercial, titled A Holiday Reunion, E.T. watches festive film Holiday Inn with Elliott's family and enjoys fun in the snow while checking out Xfinity's Internet speed, as Thomas explains, "A lot's changed since you were here."



The short film debuted during NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in America on Thursday (28Nov19) and will also appear over the weekend on TV and at U.S. cinemas.



The ad comes at a good time for Thomas, following his recent DUI arrest.



The 48 year old was arrested in Oregon last month (Oct19) after a police officer found him passed out behind the wheel of a car.



A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a bottle of "fast acting THC" - short for tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, and he was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour driving under the influence of intoxicants.



He initially pleaded not guilty to the count, but after reaching a no-jail agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to DUI and reckless driving.



He was sentenced to a year in a diversion programme and ordered to attend a one-off victim impact panel, and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car, requiring him to take a breath test before being allowed to start the engine.