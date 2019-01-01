NEWS Keri Russell felt 'safe' hiding behind mask for Star Wars role Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Keri Russell was thrilled to discover her character in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wore a mask, because it allowed her to hide in plain sight.



The star takes on the role of Zorri Bliss in the next instalment of the blockbuster franchise, and she admits the job appealed to her because she would be part of an ensemble, instead of the leading lady, as she had been for six seasons on her hit spy series The Americans.



"It was very attractive, the idea of not being the lead," she tells Town and Country.



Her costume also helped Russell feel more at ease: "The mask - I felt safe in it. And tough," she adds.



However, despite being involved in one of the year's most anticipated films, the idea of reaching a new level of fame does not appeal to the 43-year-old mother-of-three.



"I see a lot of other people who have great ambition, but I feel as if my life is so full, with little kids," she shares. "I'm not hungry for a certain type of success."



But her The Americans co-star and real-life partner, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, is excited to boast about Russell's huge new project - especially after a few drinks.



Admitting he's had a hard time keeping the top-secret role under wraps, he tells the publication, "I'm not allowed to tell you this stuff! It genuinely makes her nervous. Knowing me, I'll have a few pints of Guinness and go, 'Guess what she's doing!' There's so much secrecy."



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theatres just before Christmas (Dec19).