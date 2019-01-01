NEWS Kellan Lutz to be a first-time father Newsdesk Share with :







Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales are expecting their first child.



The Twilight star continued his tradition of announcing big news on America's Thanksgiving holiday by posting about his growing family on Instagram on Thursday (28Nov19).



Sharing a picture of him and Brittany wearing denim jackets while holding up a tiny matching jacket, Kellan wrote: "HAPPY THANKGIVING 2019 So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :) Get here already!!!!”



Brittany posted the same image on her social media and added: "Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz!"



The baby news comes after Kellan and Brittany wed in 2017, with the 34-year-old actor announcing the news on Thanksgiving.



"Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all," he wrote at the time. "I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!!



"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone."



Kellan confirmed his engagement to Brittany in October 2017. He previously dated actress AnnaLynne McCord and split from on/off girlfriend Sharni Vinson in 2013.