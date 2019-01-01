Jamie Lee Curtis threatens to 'come for' audiences who spoil Knives Out

Jamie Lee Curtis has issued a stern warning to moviegoers who spoil the ending of her new murder mystery Knives Out.

The True Lies star is worried Thanksgiving Day viewers might reveal the film's twists and turns and ruin the experience for others, accusing them of being on a "weird power trip".

"There's also something very aggressive, I find, for people who spoil things for people," Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. "In fact, it diminishes you greatly if you really think about it, because it makes you very small to ruin the delicious surprise.

"To ruin it so you somehow look like a smart person? I don't even know what value ruining a surprise is. It's like going up to somebody (and) going, 'Oh, you're going to have a surprise party'. Well, f**k you. Thank you so much for ruining what should be a pleasure, and it is a pleasure, so don't ruin it."

Curtis, who stars in Rian Johnson's crime caper opposite Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, and Katherine Langford, is cautioning anyone looking to reveal key plot points in the whodunnit.

"I shall come for you," the 61-year-old jokingly threatened.

Meanwhile, Craig has declared that he would love to be able to go see Knives Out without knowing anything about it.

"Going to this movie cold would be the best thing on earth," he told the publication.

Knives Out follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads a master detective to investigate. It is now showing in cinemas.