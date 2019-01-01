NEWS Rian Johnson 'really thankful' for The Last Jedi backlash Newsdesk Share with :







Rian Johnson is "really, really thankful" for the backlash he received about Star Wars: The Last Jedi because it forced him to care less about people's opinions on social media.



The second film in the trilogy, which was released in 2017, was well-received by critics, but fans of the much-loved sci-fi saga were not so kind, with a minority even starting a petition to remake the film.



Some fans even targeted the stars of The Last Jedi, with actress Kelly Marie Tran - who played resistance fighter Rose - being forced to quit social media after being subjected to abuse.



However, Johnson has confessed that the harsh criticism has made him stronger and stopped him from getting so upset about other people's opinions.



"Before I made The Last Jedi, I had never had anyone hate me on the internet," he told the ReelBlend podcast. "If during the course of a year I got one negative tweet I would go into a panic. I'd be like 'Oh my God, someone out there doesn't like me. I need to fix this!'"



The 45-year-old filmmaker, who has recently helmed the whodunnit Knives Out, said the backlash has helped his mental wellbeing.



"The thing is though, I am really really thankful. Because what that meant is that my sense of self-worth was attached to the notion of everybody liking me online. And the fact that this process has made me, out of survival, disconnect from that," he added.



Johnson now has a "more realist view" of social media and is trying to avoid the trolls and use Twitter and Instagram in a healthier way.



"The bad stuff, the systematic trolling... honestly, once you've seen enough of it, you see the pattern of it. It just sort of gets boring after a while," he shared.