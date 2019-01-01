Tom Hooper was entertained by reaction to Cats trailer

Director Tom Hooper found the reaction to the trailer for his upcoming movie Cats "quite entertaining" because he didn't think there was anything controversial about it.

The first promo for Hooper's film adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical dropped in July, and soon went viral on social media after it was revealed the stars of the movie - including Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and Taylor Swift - were covered in CGI fur to make them look more like felines.

Speaking about the reaction for the first time, the Les Miserables director told Empire magazine that he found the response unexpected but quite amusing.

"I was just so fascinated because I didn't think it was controversial at all," he said. "So, it was quite entertaining. Cats was apparently the number-one trending topic in the world, for a good few hours at least."

Many social media users criticised the introduction of digital fur technology, a new technique created for the film, and found seeing human actors digitally covered in fur to be rather creepy.

Hooper has revealed that the visual effects were still in the early stages at the time the trailer dropped and the feedback helped inform the post-production process.

"We'd only finished shooting in March, so all the visual effects (in the trailer) were at quite an early stage," the filmmaker explained. "Possibly there were, in the extremity in some of the responses, some clues in how to keep evolving (the production). When you watch the finished film, you'll see that some of the designs of the cats have moved on since then, and certainly, our understanding of how to use the technology to make them work has gone up, too."

Cats, which also stars Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and James Corden, hits cinemas from 19 December.