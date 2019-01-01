Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunite for Thanksgiving celebration

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving with a bunch of showbiz friends.

The Friends star and the Zoolander actor separated at the end of 2017 after two-and-a-half years as husband and wife. However, the pair remain in touch and showed the strength of their enduring bond as they celebrated Friendsgiving together on Thursday.

Jennifer invited her best friends to the event, including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney and Will Arnett.

Justin took to social media to document the gathering, and shared a group shot of all the party guests on his Instagram Stories feed with the hashtag "#Fakesgiving". He wrote in the caption: "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights."

At one point during the meal, The Leftovers actor started filming Courteney while she gave a toast to her pal Jennifer - which she was not happy about.

"Justin, please stop filming me," Courteney said, as Justin replied: "I'm supposed to be recording the toasts!"

But things changed and in the next clip he can be heard saying, "Now she wants me to film her."