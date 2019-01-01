Debra Messing slams NBC over Gabrielle Union row

Debra Messing has become the latest star to slam NBC executives amid reports Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent for voicing concerns about the "toxic culture" on the show.

The Bring It On actress was let go as a judge after only one season on the competition programme, and it was reported earlier this week by Variety that she was axed after taking a stand against the alleged criticism of her physical appearance, misgendering of a contestant, and racist jokes.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo then weighed in on the scandal as she criticised the network for "protecting disgusting men like (disgraced Today show anchor) Matt Lauer and punishing women for speaking out or not putting up with it".

And just hours after Ellen's tweets, Will & Grace star Debra, whose hit show airs on NBC, had her say, tweeting: "Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behaviour from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored.

"Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being ‘hands off,’ is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism."

Ariana Grande, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sophia Bush, Patricia Arquette, and Piper Perabo have also posted support for Union, who thanked her fans for their support on social media following the report.

"So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever," she tweeted on Wednesday.

NBC have yet to comment on the scandal.