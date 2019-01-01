NEWS Edward Norton didn't want to ruin friendship with Thom Yorke over Motherless Brooklyn score Newsdesk Share with :







Edward Norton dropped plans to get Thom Yorke to score his new movie Motherless Brooklyn as he feared it would wreck their friendship.



The Fight Club actor originally wanted the Radiohead frontman to pen around 75 minutes of jazz music for the period drama, which he directs and stars in, but instead turned to Wynton Marsalis, a legend of the genre, to write most of the film's music, with Yorke contributing one track, Daily Battles.



Speaking to The Guardian, the actor revealed that they decided not to work together as the musician felt a little upset with the use of his score in Luca Guadagnino's 2018 horror Suspiria and he didn't want a similar situation to ruin their friendship.



"Not to say that we don't love Luca," Norton said. "But Thom came off Suspiria feeling so burned."



Explaining their decision to limit their collaboration to one song, he added: "The last thing you want with somebody you know is to get into a bloody situation. That's the nightmare of all nightmares."



Before turning to Marsalis, Norton considered Yorke's Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood but he learned from the guitarist and composer's longtime collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson that Greenwood's working style would not have gelled well with his.



"(Anderson) said: 'If you expect any iterative back-and-forth flow with Jonny, this is a mirage. He just sends me what he's got and says: 'Good luck to you'...And, well, no. That wouldn't work for me," the 50-year-old recalled.



Norton and Yorke nearly worked together on the same movie two decades ago - as the No Surprises hitmaker was offered the chance to score Fight Club. However, he turned the opportunity, with the musician explaining, "Got the email. Got the script. And I was just too f**ked up in the head to do it."



Motherless Brooklyn debuted in cinemas earlier this month.