Johnny Depp trial delayed as actor fails to deliver drug and alcohol records

Johnny Depp's $50 million (£38 million) defamation trial against ex Amber Heard has been delayed after the actor failed to produce all of the requested records related to his drug and alcohol usage on time.

The star is suing the Aquaman actress after she penned an article for The Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and alluding to allegations she made against Depp in their explosive 2016 divorce.

However, judicial officials at Fairfax County, Virginia have granted a six-month postponement of the start of the jury trial between the former couple, after Depp didn't meet the 15 November deadline to produce the relevant paperwork.

Citing "good cause shown by both sides," the regional calendar control judge agreed to the motion to delay proceedings on Wednesday, moving the trial date from 3 February to 3 August 2020.

Roberta Kaplan, who leads Heard's legal team, previously stated they requested the records to show "the laundry list of prescription medications (Depp) takes daily and injuries from his drug-induced rages".

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has maintained that he was the one abused during the relationship, with his lawyer Adam Waldman adding to Deadline: "For the avoidance of doubt, the only person in this case who beat a woman is the self-appointed #MeToo spokesperson Amber Heard, and she was arrested and incarcerated for it. And she savagely beat others, as will be shown at trial."

The case continues.