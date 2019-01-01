NEWS Nicole Kidman has described motherhood as a 'journey' Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old actress adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex Tom Cruise, and has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and has said motherhood has been a learning experience, as she’s come to realise there’s no “right and wrong” way to parent her brood.



She said: “Yeah ... I think it's [motherhood] just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children.”



Nicole always remembers the advice her grandmother gave her, and says the most important thing when it comes to parenting is having enough “love” in the house.



She added: I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced.’



“There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough. I always try to think that. The love is enough.”



The ‘Boy Erased’ star lost her own father Dr. Anthony Kidman in 2014, and has admitted that although she was “beyond shattered” by the passing, she had to “rally” together for the sake of her kids.



Nicole explained: “My three-year-old said, ‘But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?’ That's when you realise, you know, you have to be OK.



“Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally.”



And although losing her father was tough, Nicole says experiencing that grief has inspired her to do more with her own life.



The ‘Destroyer’ actress told Tatler magazine: “I jumped in to life. Let's go on a plane. Let's try things. Let's go for it. Because who knows, right? I was never going to do theatre again. I didn't think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear.”