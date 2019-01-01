NEWS Scarlett Johansson's daughter is 'obsessed' with Colin Jost Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old actress has five-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and sources have now claimed the tot has taken a shine to her mother's new partner Colin, whom the 'Black Widow' star got engaged to in May.



A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Colin is a great father figure for Rose. He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him."



Meanwhile, Scarlett - who has also previously been married to Ryan Reynolds - recently said she used to "romanticise" marriage, and didn't fully "understand" the process in her two previous marriages.



She said: "The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticised it, I think, in a way."



And the 'Lucy' star has said she is now able to make "more active choices" about her love life, and has a greater desire to "build a family" than she did when she was younger.



She added: "It's a different part of my life now. I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before.



"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea."



Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May after two years of dating, and the actress said she was "surprised" by the proposal.



The 'Marriage Story' star said: "It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing."