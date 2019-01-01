Caitlyn Jenner hasn't spoken to Khloe Kardashian in 'five or six years'

Caitlyn Jenner hasn't spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian in five years.

The Olympic gold medal winner is currently starring in British jungle survival show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and told her campmates the middle Kardashian sister was "p**sed off" throughout her transition - but she isn't sure what her "issues" are.

When asked who she told first about her transition, Caitlyn shared: "The first was the kids, I started with Brandon, my son, and he said to me, 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son but I've never been more proud of you than right now.'

"I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p**sed off about something through this whole process, it's been five or six years and I really haven't talked to her since."

Despite the apparent tension between the pair, Caitlyn appeared saddened by the lack of contact, confessing: "We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old, I really don't know what her issues are."

Caitlyn married Khloe's mum Kris Jenner in 1991 and acted as step-parent to her, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian for over 20 years, following the death of their biological dad, lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Caitlyn and Kris split in 2014 - one year before she publicly came out as transgender.