Disney boss thanked by dying fan's family for Star Wars screening

Disney boss Bob Iger has been praised by those caring for a dying man after following through on a pledge to screen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early for him.

Staff at Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England reached out to Iger and Disney earlier this week, with their appeal for an early screening of latest instalment, The Rise of Skywalker, for the terminally ill fan and his son getting the support of leading man Mark Hamill.

Iger tweeted on Wednesday that he would do his best to get the film to the hospice, and on Thursday, gave the Star Wars devotee a Thanksgiving present.

He tweeted: "On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!"

Hospice staff responded by writing: "Mr Iger, I wish we had the words to sum up what it means to the patient, the family & us. Everyone we spoke to at @Disney were as eager to make this happen as we were. Thank you. Happy Thanksgiving to you, your family & your colleagues. May the force be with you."

Lisa Davies, a healthcare support worker, who initially brought the patient's wish to the attention of the rest of the staff at Rowans, told the BBC she was "utterly speechless" at the news.

"We totally appreciate that Disney have had to move mountains to make this happen," she said. "The response from everyone, including the Star Wars community, has been absolutely phenomenal over the last few days. We also want to thank the media for covering the story and totally respecting the privacy of the family."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out on 19 December.