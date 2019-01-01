Tom Hanks wore Fred Rogers' clothes in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks wore clothes that actually belonged to Fred Rogers for his new movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The Oscar-winning actor plays the beloved American entertainer in the new movie, which is based on Esquire magazine reporter Tom Junod's interview with the TV presenter in 1998.

The film's costume designer Arjun Bhasin spoke to Fashionista about how he tried to replicate the wardrobe of Rogers, who hosted U.S. pre-school television show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood from 1968 to 2001.

Bhasin visited Rogers' widow Joanne and gained valuable inspiration which helped him to design exact copies for Hanks to wear.

"Joanne was an incredible resource because she really led us into her home," he shared. "We had family photos. We could talk to her directly about him. I got to rummage through his closet and look at his actual pieces of clothing."

Bhasin was even able to borrow a few items from Rogers' closet, such as a clip-on tie, which made filming extra special.

"Fred was such a Tom Hanks fan. So (Joanne) was very excited to let us use and borrow things. Then everything just became doubly meaningful because it was actually his," he added.

And when it came to replicating Rogers' iconic red cardigan – one of which is housed in the Smithsonian museum in the U.S. – Bhasin was under pressure to make sure it was just right.

"It's so iconic in people's minds. It's burned into people's consciousness, so it was important to me to make it really meaningful and honest to what it was," he explained. "The challenge was making them look like they were worn and used and had a bit of life to them, and not have them just be new things that we manufactured for the movie."