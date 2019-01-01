James Van Der Beek has 'newfound gratitude' for wife after miscarriage

Actor James Van Der Beek was especially grateful to have his wife by his side this Thanksgiving after her miscarriage ordeal almost claimed her life.

Kimberly Van Der Beek had been pregnant with the couple's sixth child until suffering the loss earlier this month (Nov19), and on Friday (29Nov19), the day after the U.S. holiday, the former Dawson's Creek star shared an emotional tribute to his wife, who needed an emergency blood transfusion during the medical emergency.

"In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today," he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of Kimberly sitting on a couch.

"Got really scary for a minute there - scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted."

The 42 year old also dedicated a few words to his fans for showering the couple with so much kindness in the wake of the tragedy.

"Also... thankful for all of you," he continued. "I'll admit, I paused for a moment, wondering if it was healthy to be thankful for one's IG following, but it's the quality of people on here I'm grateful for, not so much the quantity.

"I'd never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I've been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy... and it helped. So thank you."

James and Kimberly wed in 2010.