Kevin Hart avoids jury trial in failed game lawsuit

Kevin Hart has scored a big win in his legal battle over a failed game project.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was hit with a $7.2 million (£5.5 million) lawsuit in 2018 after he allegedly failed to promote an app he launched with bosses at Stand Up Digital two years ago.

In the petition, the plaintiffs claimed Hart's sex tape scandal and subsequent extortion controversy in the summer of 2017 ruined the Gold Ambush game's chances of success, but the comedian fired back with a countersuit, insisting the drama in his personal life had nothing to do with the stalled project.

Instead, he accused Stand Up Digital officials of failing to provide him with any profits made from the app.

The original case was due to go to trial in September (19), but it was postponed at Hart's request to allow him time to recover from injuries sustained in a serious car crash.

He subsequently sought a summary judgement in the dispute to avoid a jury trial, and the presiding judge has since obliged, ruling in Hart's favour.

According to The Blast, it was decided the actor had nothing to gain by going public with the sex tape reveal in the summer of 2017, after he was caught on camera in a compromising situation with another woman while partying in Las Vegas.

As a result, the court official declared Hart, who previously had a breach of contract claim dismissed from the suit, was not obligated to warn Stand Up Digital chiefs about the controversy before it hit headlines.

The news means Hart is off the hook in the lawsuit, although he is still fighting Stand Up Digital bosses over the accounting issue regarding app profits.