Supergirl star Chris Wood supports wife Melissa Benoist following domestic violence revelation

Actor Chris Wood took to Twitter to support his wife Melissa Benoist after she revealed she is a survivor of domestic violence in a powerful video on Wednesday.

The Supergirl star explained she suffered months of abuse at the hands of a former partner before she called it quits on the toxic romance, as she opened up about the ordeal in an emotional 14-minute video.

As stars including Jeremy Jordan and Chyler Leigh voiced their support for their pal online, her co-star beau took to the social networking site on Friday, posting a sweet Thanksgiving tweet dedicated to the woman he married earlier this year.

In it he used the #IStandWithMelissa hashtag many supporters have included in their own tweets, writing: "Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love?"

Melissa revealed the final straw in the abusive relationship came when her boyfriend threw an iPhone at her face and caused a permanent vision issue.

"The impact tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose," she explained in the clip. "My left eye swelled shut. I had a fat lip..."

She and Chris exchanged vows at a private estate in Ojai, California in September, after announcing their engagement in February.

The bride was previously married to Glee co-star Blake Jenner from 2015 until 2016.