Scarlett Johansson convinced to join MCU after watching 'groundbreaking' Iron Man

Scarlett Johansson knew she wanted to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after watching Iron Man.

The actress, 35, made her debut as Black Widow in 2010 for Iron Man 2, and has since gone on to appear in a further seven Marvel movies.

Next year, she'll front her own Black Widow spin-off and, speaking with Vanity Fair, the star opened up on what convinced her to join the hugely popular movie franchise.

“I just loved Iron Man. I’d never really seen anything like it before,” she gushed. “It was not particularly that I was a fan of superhero stuff, or that genre, but it seemed groundbreaking. And I wanted to work with Marvel."

She added: "It seemed like an exciting place to be.”

When Iron Man 2 began casting, Scarlett met with director Jon Favreau but was later “so, so disappointed” to learn the Black Widow role went to Emily Blunt.

However, when Emily had to drop the role due to scheduling conflict, Scarlett landed the part.

“I’m not one to hold a grudge or anything. I was super excited about it. And I met with Jon again, and we had a funny conversation about how he had not cast me," she recalled. "But I was excited. I was so stoked.”

Black Widow is set to hit theatres on 1 May 2020.