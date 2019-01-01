NEWS Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has been delayed until August 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence, arguing it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator, even though he wasn't named in the article, while she has been trying to get the suit dismissed.



The 56-year-old actor had been ordered to produce records relating to his drug and alcohol use, but according to Deadline, he failed to submit them as required by 15 November and so the jury trial has been postponed by six months.



It was due to begin on 3 February next year, but is now scheduled to start on 3 August.



The judge cited "good cause shown by both sides" when agreeing to the motion to delay from the 'Aquaman' star, although her team had only asked for an additional 60 days.



And the trial date could potentially change again as Johnny is due to go on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires from 15 August, so could ask for it to be pushed back once more.



Johnny's lawyers previously argued his ex-wife was trying to "smear" the 'Alice in Wonderland' star with her requests for details on his drug and alcohol use.



Adam Waldman said in a statement: "Justice, three years late, has almost arrived.



"Amber Heard, previously arrested and jailed for violent domestic abuse, and then caught on tape and by dozens of eyewitnesses for her hoax accusing Johnny Depp of violent domestic abuse, is staring at her trial.



"Now her new #Timesup lawyers try to thread a difficult needle -- desperately fight to get the case dismissed out of court for the 3rd time, sweep the unambiguous testimonial evidence of her crimes under seal to hide it from the public and embolden her (curiously silent) hoax-enablers, and smear Johnny Depp with additional false innuendo. All while arguing the abuse defamation she inflicted on Johnny Depp was somehow not about Johnny Depp.

"The public is not so easily fooled and the truth is not so easily suppressed."