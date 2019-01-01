Nicole Kidman's children gave her strength to cope with dad's death

Nicole Kidman's young daughters helped give her the strength to cope with her father's death.

The 52-year-old actress lost her beloved biochemist dad Antony Kidman back in September 2014 - a bereavement that left her close to a breakdown.

However, she has now shared how the words of her youngest child, Faith, made her pull herself together and throw herself back into life.

"My three-year-old said, 'But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?'" she told Tatler magazine. "That's when you realise, y'know, you have to be OK. Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally."

Instead, Antony's death sparked her creative ambitions - and she returned to the theatre by taking a role as scientist Rosalind Franklin, in the play Photograph 51 in London's West End.

"I was never going to do theatre again," the star explained. "I didn't think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear."

Nicole took the role as a tribute to her late father.

"I had his photo in my dressing room. I would look at it every night before I went on ... It was intense," the star revealed. "But I'm glad I did it. It was one of the greatest times in my life."