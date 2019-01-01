NEWS Pete Davidson makes fans sign $1 million NDA at his comedy shows Newsdesk Share with :







Pete Davidson reportedly makes fans sign a $1 million (£773,545) non-disclosure agreement before they're welcomed into his shows.



The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member has apparently introduced NDA's for fans at his comedy shows to sign before he begins performing, Variety reports, in a bid to keep details of the performance under wraps.



Fans at Pete‘s most recent standup show at the Sydney Goldstein Theatre in California were apparently forced to sign a lengthy contract that forbids them from sharing any opinions about his performance on social media.



According to the alleged NDA, posted by attendee Stacy Young on Facebook, “The individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including by not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created).”



If the NDA is broken, the attendee will then face a $1 million fine.



"In the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense,” the document continues.



Variety also reported Ariana Grande's ex will be handing out a similar document at his upcoming comedy show in Chicago, Illinois.