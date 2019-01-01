NEWS Lori Loughlin attends Harry Morton memorial Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled actress Lori Loughlin and her husband made a rare public appearance on Saturday (30Nov19) to attend the Los Angeles memorial service for restaurateur Harry Morton.



The former Fuller House star and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are facing fraud, money laundering, and bribery charges relating to the U.S. college admissions scandal, and they have been keeping a low profile ever since their arrest in March (19). The pair pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges back in April (19), but last month, prosecutors filed additional counts against the couple of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.



However, the couple decided to put their legal woes aside this weekend to mourn the unexpected loss of Pink Taco founder Morton, who died from a heart attack at his California home on 23 November (19), aged 38.



A private remembrance service was held in Beverly Hills on Saturday, when Loughlin and Giannulli joined fellow mourners including Demi Moore, Stephen Dorff, and music mogul Jimmy Iovine and his actress wife Liberty Ross to pay tribute to Lindsay Lohan's ex-boyfriend.



A gathering was later held at the home of Morton's father, Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton.



Coroners determined Harry's heart attack had been brought about by blockages in his arteries, and as a result, his family members plan to launch a foundation in his memory to help battle heart disease.