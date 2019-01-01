NEWS Caitlyn Jenner facing ­multi-million pound lawsuit ­after revealing family secrets on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Newsdesk Share with :







The 70-year-old star has spoken candidly about her family life on the British TV show, despite having agreed not to reveal any family secrets prior to entering the Australian jungle.



A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "This contract was handed to all participants in ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians'] and means that Caitlyn could be in hot water.



"Kris [Jenner] and Khloe [Kardashian] are tight and the contracts that she signed were designed to keep inner secrets about the family a secret and protect the show.



"Technically this could pose legal dramas for Caitlyn. Talking about the family, ­connected to the show, is a grey area."



The speculation comes after Caitlyn recently confessed she hasn't spoken to Khloe in "five or six years".



The reality star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - claimed that following her split from Khloe's mother Kris and her decision to come out as transgender, she hasn't spoken to the 35-year-old beauty.



Asked about telling people about her gender reassignment surgery, Caitlyn shared: "I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was pi***d off about something through this whole process - it's been five or six years and I've really haven't talked to her since."



Caitlyn also said she still doesn't understand Khloe's attitude towards her.



Asked if Khloe was "thinking about herself" more than Caitlyn, the 'I Am Cait' star added: "I don't know, we were really close ... I raised her since she was five years old, I really don't know what her issues are."